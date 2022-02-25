Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $84.05. 70,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,632. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.72.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

