Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $686,000 Holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,301,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,240,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,591,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,823,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

