Guinness Asset Management LTD Lowers Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,426 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,264,599. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

DVN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. 215,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,586,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $58.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.55%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

