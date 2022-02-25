Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $597,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 173,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $249.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

