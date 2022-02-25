Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Purchases 10,167 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 3.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.79. 322,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,331,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

