Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 252 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Solar by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Solar by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 5,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,190. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $93.79. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.40.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.