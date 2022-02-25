Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 72 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $7.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $739.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,385. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $838.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $885.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $980.14.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

