Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $3,546,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.40. 326,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,358,917. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $139.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $266.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

