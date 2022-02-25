Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.19

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.19 and last traded at $62.68, with a volume of 58908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.36.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 5.51.
Gulfport Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)
