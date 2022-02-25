Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $630,000 Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,892,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.26. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

