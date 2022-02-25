Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,762 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after buying an additional 691,683 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275,735 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,100,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,252,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,411 shares of company stock worth $300,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

FFIN opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About First Financial Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.