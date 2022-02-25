Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes Position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 135,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $224.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

