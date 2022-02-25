Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) SVP Jill D. Sharp Sells 19,119 Shares of Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HAL opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 2.46.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 11.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

