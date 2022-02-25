Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.18

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 1709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLMAF. HSBC downgraded shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.20 price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Get Halma alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.