Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Holdings Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 576.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 391,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,164 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

