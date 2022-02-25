Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.29).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBR shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of HBR stock traded up GBX 15.20 ($0.21) on Friday, hitting GBX 378.60 ($5.15). 3,786,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 284 ($3.86) and a one year high of GBX 454 ($6.17). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 361.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 365.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

