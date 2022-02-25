Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,850 ($25.16) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($25.02) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,536.11 ($20.89).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,076 ($14.63) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,330.67. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,276 ($17.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,778 ($24.18). The company has a market capitalization of £5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 2,278 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($14.84) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($33,799.78).

About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.