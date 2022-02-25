Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

HL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,850 ($25.16) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($26.93) to GBX 1,840 ($25.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,536.11 ($20.89).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 1,076 ($14.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,330.67. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,276 ($17.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,778 ($24.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 62.40%.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($14.84) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($33,799.78).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

