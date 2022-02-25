Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.31 and a 200-day moving average of $96.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

