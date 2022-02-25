Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €22.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) target price on SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.30 ($19.66).

SAF-Holland stock opened at €10.66 ($12.11) on Tuesday. SAF-Holland has a 52 week low of €10.46 ($11.89) and a 52 week high of €14.49 ($16.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.96 million and a PE ratio of 11.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.92.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

