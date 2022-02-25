Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Position Decreased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of Hawaiian worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 27.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,338,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,622,000 after buying an additional 1,139,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after buying an additional 388,267 shares during the period. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $29,234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $19.31 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $989.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

HA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

In other Hawaiian news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.