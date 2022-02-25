Head-To-Head Comparison: Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) vs. JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ultra Clean and JinkoSolar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00 JinkoSolar 1 2 3 0 2.33

Ultra Clean presently has a consensus price target of $66.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.44%. JinkoSolar has a consensus price target of $46.78, suggesting a potential upside of 9.11%. Given Ultra Clean’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultra Clean and JinkoSolar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $1.40 billion 1.48 $77.60 million $2.24 20.55 JinkoSolar $5.38 billion 0.38 $35.31 million ($2.63) -16.30

Ultra Clean has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JinkoSolar. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 5.20% 21.84% 9.93% JinkoSolar 0.31% 2.78% 0.68%

Risk and Volatility

Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats JinkoSolar on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity. The SSB segment provides part cleaning, coating and analytical expertise, to IDM and OEM customers. The company was founded in November 2002 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

About JinkoSolar (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

