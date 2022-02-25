Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,549 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 207.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,563 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $44,298,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 887.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,519,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,452,000 after buying an additional 1,365,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,845,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,177,000 after buying an additional 1,029,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

