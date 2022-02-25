Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PEAK traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.64. 3,771,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 36,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

