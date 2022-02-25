Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HTLD. Barclays lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Heartland Express stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 50.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 67.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 147,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 30.0% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

