HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Issues Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HEI traded up $3.53 on Thursday, hitting $141.19. 570,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,388. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.51 and a 200-day moving average of $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

