Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $89.99

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.99 and traded as low as $84.45. Heineken shares last traded at $84.45, with a volume of 127 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average is $89.89.
About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)
