Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

