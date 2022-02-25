Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

HLX stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $600.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

