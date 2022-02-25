Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given New €76.00 Price Target at Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €80.00 ($90.91) to €76.00 ($86.36) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HENKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.