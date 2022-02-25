Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €79.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €79.00 ($89.77) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €84.19 ($95.67).

HEN3 stock opened at €68.94 ($78.34) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($147.33). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €73.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.05.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

