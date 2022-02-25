Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$4.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $87.32. 1,177,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,695. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.95. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,182,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,479,000 after purchasing an additional 68,069 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

