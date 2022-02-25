Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 5467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.
The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.
The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.73.
About Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
