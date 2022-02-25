Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.35.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $365.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.53.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,042 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,830,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

