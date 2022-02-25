Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.840-$7.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69 billion-$9.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.37 billion.

NYSE:HSY traded down $5.76 on Thursday, hitting $196.81. 1,318,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,783. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.21 and a 200-day moving average of $184.71. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.79.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,019,204 shares of company stock worth $207,075,973. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

