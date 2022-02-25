Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $17.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.81.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 85,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,083 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 323,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 33,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. 1,146,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,444,357. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

