High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.79

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.79 and traded as high as C$14.04. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.68, with a volume of 27,640 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The company has a market cap of C$436.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

In other High Liner Foods news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck acquired 2,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$27,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62,955.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.