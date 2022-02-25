HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 837 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

ENSG opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.57.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

