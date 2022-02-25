HighTower Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,414,000 after purchasing an additional 368,192 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 230,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,864 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRU opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average is $112.79.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

