HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $537,000 Investment in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,351 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. State Street Corp increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,577,000 after buying an additional 1,950,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 94.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 90.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,001 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,802,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 404.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBP. Hovde Group began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

FBP opened at $13.70 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

