HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Precision BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,956,000 after buying an additional 479,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 60,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 30,617 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 281.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 195,743 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

DTIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.69. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

About Precision BioSciences (Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.