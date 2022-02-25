HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 24,338 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,255 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of FutureFuel worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 11.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 48.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of FF opened at $7.20 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $315.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.72%.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

