HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Endava by 38.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,800 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endava by 2.4% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Endava by 54.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after purchasing an additional 468,413 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Endava by 129.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 631,247 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $126.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 1.08. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.72.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

