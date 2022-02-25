Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 188,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 161,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.8% during the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,910,000 after acquiring an additional 184,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 2.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

