HM Payson & Co. Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $59.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $61.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

