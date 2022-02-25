HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,216,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,836,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $156.00 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.