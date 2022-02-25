HM Payson & Co. Has $1.21 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 303.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $470,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $324,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

