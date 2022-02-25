HM Payson & Co. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after acquiring an additional 346,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,805,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,550,000 after purchasing an additional 65,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,527,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,612,000 after acquiring an additional 206,748 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

MO stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

