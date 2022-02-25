HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,180 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 943,390 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,415,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,868,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.