HM Payson & Co. Sells 460 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $258.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $240.46 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

